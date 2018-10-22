Sacramento (CBS13) — Nghia Nguyen says being transgender means learning how to deal with discrimination, but she fears a proposed change in the definition of gender, may worsen the struggle.

“Of course we exist! We’ve existed for centuries! But to erase us and change the language with our existence is detrimental to us,” she said.

She’s referring to a Trump administration memo, first reported by the New York Times, proposing determining gender based on a person’s sex organs at birth.

Kevin Snider is the chief counsel for the Pacific Justice Institute. He has a different point of view on the definition.

READ: ‘I Knew My Daughter Was Not Safe With Him’ Family Of Candice De Anda Speaks

“The definition really comes down to what did Congress mean when it said the word sex in 1972? Did it mean transgender people or did it mean biological sex? We know without a doubt they meant biological sex,” Snider said.

Snyder says President Obama was the one that acted inappropriately when he passed a policy easing trans-recognition.

“As far as I’m concerned as the chief law enforcement officer for the state of California, we will continue to protect those who may face discrimination,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

ALSO: Ghostbusters Take Down Old Sacramento Ghosts With Modesto Boy’s Wish

Becerra is vowing to enforce the laws that protect transgender adults. But many still fear they could lose their access to health care, public services, even housing. Concerns Sacramento mayor Darrel Steinberg is just as angry about.

“This is red meat to (President Trump’s) political base two weeks before the election… how despicable to put fear in the hearts of transgender people in order to win more votes,” Steinberg said.

Transgender people say they have to stick together to avoid being, “rewritten out of existence.”

“(This) really put us deeper into discrimination and more violence inflicted on our community,” said Nguyen.

The Gender Health Center of Sacramento is planning a march for “Trans Justice,” on November 10th, at the Chyna Gibson Mural behind the Lavender Library.