VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a group of suspects believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the Nut Tree Village neighborhood.

Vacaville police say, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the neighborhood to investigate a reported car burglary. Officers got to the scene just in time to see a silver Honda Civic speeding down East Monte Vista Avenue without its headlights on.

A chase soon started after the driver refused to pull over. The Honda went through Vacaville, onto the freeway, then back into the city before it crashed into the front yard of a home along the 800 block of Marshall Road.

All three suspects took off and ran but they were soon arrested.

Police say the suspects are all juveniles from San Francisco. The three are suspected to be responsible for several burglaries in Nut Tree Village; with the help of a K9, officers were able to recover a lot of the stolen property.

Due to their age, the names of the suspects have not been released.