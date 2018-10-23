  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Bakersfield, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy

BAKERSFIELD (AP) – House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says thieves broke into his Bakersfield office and that he wants help from the public to identify them.

Photos posted on the Republican representative’s Instagram account Monday evening show photos of the men and a large rock on the office floor.

The posting says, “Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment.”

The photos appear to be from security cameras.

One shows a man in blue and black shorts wearing a pink backpack and a cap.

The other shows a man in dark pants and light-colored shirt carrying a bag.

Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Brian Holcombe says the department is working on a statement.

McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

