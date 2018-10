8:50 p.m. UPDATE: One of the 5 out of 6 matching tickets was sold in Stockton.

No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 8 tickets sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco matched 5 of 6 numbers to win a still undetermined amount of prize money. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018

8:30 p.m. UPDATE: There are no jackpot winning tickets in California.

No winners: “No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California. We’re still waiting on results from other states. If no one wins tonight, Friday’s jackpot is an estimated $2 BILLION!” #CALottery — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018

—

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 with a mega ball of 5.

The jackpot is the largest in history, surpassing a $1.5 billion jackpot in 2016.

RELATED: Find Out If You Have A Gambling Problem

No winners have been announced yet, but the night is young.