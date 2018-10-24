SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Coconut the snow leopard cub at the Sacramento Zoo is out of surgery and recovering.

Tomorrow, Coconut, the snow leopard cub born at the Sac Zoo earlier this year, will be the recipient of a rare eyelid surgery performed by Sac Zoo veterinarians as well as veterinary specialists from UC Davis.

Veterinary specialists from UC Davis performed a rare eyelid surgery at the zoo’s hospital Wednesday morning.

The public was invited to come and watch through a viewing window.

Vets at Sacramento Zoo are performing surgery on Coconut the snow leopard cub to help with an eyelid issue the cub has had since birth, plus an orthopedic issue will be addressed.

Coconut was born at the zoo earlier this year with a couple of congenital birth defects, including no eyelids. The surgery should prevent any long-term eye problems.

Coconut will be off exhibit for a couple weeks to recover.