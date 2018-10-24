Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Coconut the snow leopard cub at the Sacramento Zoo is out of surgery and recovering.
Veterinary specialists from UC Davis performed a rare eyelid surgery at the zoo’s hospital Wednesday morning.
The public was invited to come and watch through a viewing window.
Coconut was born at the zoo earlier this year with a couple of congenital birth defects, including no eyelids. The surgery should prevent any long-term eye problems.
Coconut will be off exhibit for a couple weeks to recover.