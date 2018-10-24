  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento Zoo, snow leopard, UC Davis Veterinary Hospital

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Coconut the snow leopard cub at the Sacramento Zoo is out of surgery and recovering.

Veterinary specialists from UC Davis performed a rare eyelid surgery at the zoo’s hospital Wednesday morning.

The public was invited to come and watch through a viewing window.

Coconut was born at the zoo earlier this year with a couple of congenital birth defects, including no eyelids. The surgery should prevent any long-term eye problems.

Coconut will be off exhibit for a couple weeks to recover.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s