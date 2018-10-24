  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Kings are using the old Sleep Train Arena site in Natomas. The Stockton Kings, that is.

The G League team is holding its training camp at the Kings practice facility on the Sleep Train Arena property in Natomas. Practice started Monday.

Grant Napear and Doug Christie discussed using the practice facility during Tuesday’s broadcast of the Kings vs. Denver, joking the parking lot may have some weeds but the practice facility is still in good shape.

The Sleep Train Arena closed in 2016 and has been used for several events in recent years, including as a temporary Convention Center and first-responder training ground.

The Stockton Kings are the former Reno Bighorns. They have their home opener at the Stockton Arena on November 2.

