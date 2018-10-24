MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say an 86-year-old Modesto woman was the victim of a violent home invasion robbery and assault this past weekend at the hand of three suspects.

Modesto police say that early Sunday morning, three suspects got into the home of the woman. At least one of the suspects was reportedly armed with a gun.

Police say the woman was assaulted by the suspects, then robbed of cash and other valuables. She suffered non-life threatening injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

A juvenile was arrested in connection to the robbery, but officers are still looking for the two other suspects, they say.

Exactly where the robbery happened has not been released by police.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (209) 521-4636.