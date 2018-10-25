6:15 p.m. UPDATE: Police say a 22-year-old Fairfield man has died after he was shot by a 24-year-old female passenger in the vehicle.

Police say the shooting appears to have happened after the pursuit started. The woman had attempted to get an officer’s attention to intervene in an issue.

The police are treating this as a domestic violence incident and are not releasing the woman’s identity.

A 10-month-old child was also inside the vehicle, but was not injured.

East Travis Boulevard at Dover Avenue is expected to be closed for hours as the scene is cleared up.

—

5 p.m. UPDATE: Investigators believe the man was shot either during the pursuit from inside the vehicle, or before getting inside the vehicle.

Police say a man and a woman were inside the vehicle at the time.

Police say the officer made the stop after the woman had yelled to the officer indicating there was some kind of need for police intervention.

—

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — East Travis Boulevard has been closed after a police pursuit on Thursday.

Fairfield Police say they tried to stop a vehicle at around 2:30 p.m. for a violation, but the driver didn’t stop.

The driver of the vehicle later collided with other vehicles at Dover Avenue and East Travis Boulevard. When officers checked the suspect, they noticed the driver had a gunshot wound.

The driver was transported with life-threatening injuries.

No officers fired their weapons in the incident. Where the gunshot came from and when it happened is under investigation.