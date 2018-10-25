  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Taft Point, Yosemite National Park
File photo of fissures at Taft Point, Yosemite Valley (credit: Tim Bergeron)

YOSEMITE N.P. (CBS13) – A man and a woman died in Yosemite National Park after apparently falling from Taft Point, a popular sight-seeing scenic spot overlooking the Yosemite Valley.

It’s on the south side of the valley, southwest of glacier point, and rises 1,000 feet from the floor of the valley.

A statement from park officials says officials have not identified the names of the deceased. The incident is under investigation.

The point is named for former U.S. President William H. Taft.

 

