VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for the three men suspected in a brutal unprovoked attack in Vacaville, police say.

The incident happened on Oct. 11 near the Neighborhood Walmart on Elmira/Nut Tree Road. Vacaville police say a man had walked over to the store to shop, only to find it closed for the evening.

Three young men then, without warning, went up to the man and attacked him. The man was thrown to the ground, punched in the head and brutally kicked.

Police say the attack appears to be completely unprovoked and was not a robbery.

The suspects only stopped when two witnesses nearby interrupted the attack, prompting the three young men to take off in a car. Police say the suspects are believed to be males in their late teens to early twenties. The car they took off in looked like an early 2000s model Saturn Ion.

The man attacked is recovering, police say.

Anyone with information on who the suspects might be is asked to contact Vacaville authorities at (707) 449-5260.