ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Shoppers are being told to beware in Roseville after thieves stole wallets from multiple people.

Roseville Police say they are investigating five separate incidents they have linked to two women.

Molly Fink says she always keeps track of her belongings when she is out shopping. She hadn’t heard about the series of wallet thefts around Roseville Square, but says she isn’t surprised.

“People are desperate enough to try to get money that’s not theirs. I think we are living in difficult times,” she said.

Police say the two thieves are women in their 20s and 30s and they are brazen.

“It’s very simple,” said Roseville Police spokesman Rob Baquera. “They are looking for distracted shoppers, grabbing a wallet and heading out of the store.”

Victims would go to pay for items and find their credit cards were gone.

“Credit cards are being stolen and almost immediately used at other retail outlets and stores in Roseville,” he said.

With the holidays around the corner, police are warning people to be more vigilant. They typically see a 25 percent increase in wallet and purse thefts over the holidays.