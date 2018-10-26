BREAKING:Arrest made in series of suspicious packages sent to Trump critics
SACRAMENTO

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento’s River District is rolling out a new indoor bathroom program for the homeless.

The new restrooms are located inside a county-owned building on North A Street, which is open every day until 7 p.m.

This comes after high E. coli levels were found in river areas frequented by homeless last summer.

Now local officials are concerned about an outbreak of Hepatitis.

“I’ve been quite worried about the possibility of that happening here in the River District because the public deification is extreme,” said City Councilmember Jeff Harris. “This bathroom will alleviate my fears to a great extent.”

The city is also spending $50,000 to hire “hot shot crews” in the neighborhood to respond when waste calls come in.

