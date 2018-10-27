  • CBS13On Air

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials say two tickets have won the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot.

Powerball officials say tickets purchased in Iowa and New York match all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4. No further details on where the winning tickets were sold were immediately available.

It comes four days after someone won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize. The ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

