Filed Under:data breach, Raley's

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A data breach at Raley’s has compromised the medical information of 10,000 pharmacy customers.

The breach happened after a pharmacy laptop was stolen.

Names, birthdates, medical conditions and health plans – along with other information – may now be in the wrong hands.

Raley’s says it’s now encrypting all pharmacy laptops.

Anyone who fears they may be affected by the data breach is urged to head to Raley’s website: https://www.raleys.com/pharmacy/hippa-privacy-notice/notice-of-data-breach/.

