Filed Under:Riverside

RIVERSIDE (AP) — Seven people have been wounded in an early morning shooting at a Southern California nightclub.

A Riverside police press release says the shooting was reported around 12:04 a.m. Monday at Sevilla nightclub.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds in the nightclub and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Five other victims later arrived at local hospitals for treatment of wounds.

The Press-Enterprise reports police say none of the wounds are life-threatening.

The investigation is being handled by the department’s robbery-homicide and gang intelligence units.

