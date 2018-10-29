ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police dispatch audio reveals the frantic first moments of reports of gunshots at the Fountains at Roseville shopping mall on Saturday night.

Reports of gunshots came into Roseville police at 11:30 p.m.

Dispatcher: “…Roseville units, getting reports of a possible active shooter, ‘Dave and Busters’….we do have medical going to be en route shortly…”

Dispatcher: “…shooting victim in front of the location…the RP is going to be the manager…one male down possible drive by…unknown at this time further…”

Dispatcher: “…RP is saying that the shooting occurred outside in front of the location, victim is inside at this time.”

It turns out this was no active shooter scenario. Two people were shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK.

Roseville police descended on the Dave and Busters at the Fountains shopping mall looking for shooting victims and suspects.

As police arrived, Dave and Busters patron Cameron Oates was sheltered inside a closet with a dozen others.

“I’m scared right now,” Oates said on his FaceTime recording. “There’s people right now inside the room, we’re stuck. We’re stuck right now.”

His recording shows the cramped closet. People inside uncertain what would come next.

“I was just at the front door, all I heard was ‘pop-pop’ sounds and I heard everyone get down,” Oates said.

Customers at nearby Yardhouse also locked the doors and sheltered in place.

Roseville police determined two people were shot outside the restaurants, one shot in the stomach fled inside the Dave And Busters. Another drove away before getting stopped by a police officer. That victim was then driven by ambulance to a hospital.

Both are expected to be OK. Roseville police are not saying whether the two victims were also the shooters, or knew the shooters. They have not released any suspect descriptions.

“At this point, we do not believe there is any threat to the area where this occurred,” Roseville police spokesman Rob Baquera said.

Police are still interviewing witnesses to the violent attack.