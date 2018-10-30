  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arden Arcade, arson

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – The fire that destroyed the Once Upon A Child store in Arden Arcade has been ruled arson, investigators say.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the store on Howe Avenue.

Crews from both Metro Fire and the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene and found heavy fire conditions. The fire went to two alarms.

RELATED: Once Upon A Child Fire Leaves Parents Without Popular Clothing Shop

A Metro Fire captain was injured while working the fire on the roof. No one else, including customers and store employees, were injured in the incident.

Tuesday, Metro Fire announced that the incident is now an arson investigation.

Exactly why it was ruled arson has not been released at this point.

Anyone who has information, photos or videos about the case is asked to contact the Arson Tip Line at (916) 859-3775.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s