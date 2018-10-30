ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – The fire that destroyed the Once Upon A Child store in Arden Arcade has been ruled arson, investigators say.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the store on Howe Avenue.

Crews from both Metro Fire and the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene and found heavy fire conditions. The fire went to two alarms.

A Metro Fire captain was injured while working the fire on the roof. No one else, including customers and store employees, were injured in the incident.

Tuesday, Metro Fire announced that the incident is now an arson investigation.

Exactly why it was ruled arson has not been released at this point.

Anyone who has information, photos or videos about the case is asked to contact the Arson Tip Line at (916) 859-3775.