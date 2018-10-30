SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The newest Sacramento County Sheriff’s K-9 has a name thanks to a fifth-grader who won the department’s naming contest.

Chevy Peterson was all smiles when she greeted K-8 office Lux, the department’s newest recruit.

“I know that they love to run and they’re pretty strong,” she said.

The Pershing Elementary School fifth-grader won the department’s K-9 naming contest after doing some extensive research with her mom.

“I was thinking about the name ‘Light’ and since the dog was from a different place, me and my mom looked up how to say it in different languages and I picked out Lux,” she said.

Deputy Kyle Ikeuchi is happy with his new partner’s name.

“I feel like it’s a great name for him,” he said. “We’ve already been calling him Lux and he’s already understanding and responding to it, and I think it will work out amazingly.”

After spending some one-on-one time with Chevy at school, Ikeuchi and Lux showed off one of their many training exercises to her classmates.

“He’s a very hard worker; very, very quick learner right now. We’re still both in training and he’s picking things up very quickly,” he said.