DAVIS (CBS13) – A fire commissioner is setting his sights on road work as Yolo County supervisors consider a measure to bring new roundabouts to West Davis.

The measure would convert three intersections into roundabouts along County Road 98 in an effort widen the corridor 20 feet in each direction.

Retired fire captain Ed Beoshanz opposes the measure after looking at emergency response programs in other cities. Beoshanz says he would prefer traffic signals which he feels would be easier to see in the morning.

“People get frustrated when the fire truck is there and they just stop,” Beoshanz said. “There is just mass confusion.”

The Yolo County Director of Public Works says roundabouts are a safer option than four-way traffic signals.

The board of supervisors will discuss the proposal on Dec. 11.