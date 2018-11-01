SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Election season is in full force, and along with phone calls, some voters are getting text messages in the run-up to election day.

Text messages are reaching cellphones promoting propositions and politicians, even without permission.

Campaigns get the information from local elections departments. When you register to vote, you give the department your name, address and sometimes your phone number. Even if you don’t give your phone number, campaigns can cross-reference data and find it from another source.

The only solution? Replying with the word “stop.” It doesn’t stop them all at once, but it does allow you to opt out, one annoying political message at a time.