  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA (AP) – San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will both need season-ending surgery after getting injured against the Oakland Raiders.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Mostert broke his arm and Moseley dislocated his shoulder in the 34-3 victory Thursday night. Shanahan says both players will be placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season.

Mostert had 41 carries for 297 yards this season as a backup to Matt Breida, including a 52-yard touchdown against Oakland.

Moseley played his first game of the season Thursday.

Shanahan also says he has not decided on who will play quarterback next game after Nick Mullens threw for 262 yards and three TDs in his debut. Mullens started ahead of C.J. Beathard, who was nursing a wrist injury. Shanahan says he will have a decision early next week when the players return from their long weekend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s