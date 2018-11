SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Interstate 80 in Sacramento early Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound direction of I-80 near Longview Drive.

Officers say two motorcyclists were involved – one was killed, the other has major injuries.

Eastbound lanes were shut down following the crash; they were reopened just after 3 a.m.

Exactly what caused the crash is under investigation.