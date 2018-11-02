  • CBS13On Air

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Police say a 28-year-old man suspected of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a trash bin has been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as he was about to leave the country.

Anaheim police announced Thursday that Amer Alhasan was taken into custody after checking in for a flight to Jordan, where he has family.

Investigators say the La Habra man had been dating Tiyanie Ly, a 38-year-old mother of three. Police say her body was found wrapped in a duffel bag Tuesday in a trash bin behind an Anaheim condominium complex.

Details of where, when and how she died haven’t been released.

Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt says Alhasan allegedly fled Jordan initially because of a sexual assault there and was caught only hours before leaving the U.S.

 

