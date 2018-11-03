SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for two children allegedly abducted by their mother on Friday during a supervised visit in San Jose, authorities said. The Amber Alert has been issued for Santa Clara, Alameda, Santa Cruz, San Benito and Stanislaus Counties.

The mother, Diana Moreira, 33, is believed to be driving a gray 2012 Mini Cooper with California license 6UWL251. She is possibly heading to Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to the alert.

AMBER ALERT – Santa Clara, Alameda, Santa Cruz, San Benito and Stanislaus Counties.@SanJosePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/OS6QSVf9li — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 3, 2018

On Friday at 5:22 p.m., San Jose police responded to a welfare check at Emma Prusch Farm Park at 647 S. King Road.

Police said Moreira was on a supervised visit with her 1-year-old son Alexander Penaloza, 11-year-old daughter Pricilla Penaloza, along with a Child Protective Services social worker.

When the social worker took the daughter to the restroom, the mother disappeared with the baby, police said. Then, while the social worker was looking for the mother and son, the daughter also went missing.

Police believe the children are with their mother.

Moreira is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a medium build and with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black tank top and black leggings with neon stripes.

Priscilla Penaloza is described as Hispanic with light brown/blond hair with pink tips, 4 feet 7 inches tall and 80 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with fur on its hood and black Adidas pants.

Alexander Penaloza is described as Hispanic with black hair, 20 1/2 inches tall and about 24 pounds. He was wearing a gray puffy coat, blue jeans and black vans.

Anyone with information on the missing children is asked to call 911 or the San Jose police department at (408) 277-8900.

