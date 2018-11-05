SACRAMENTO — One person is dead and another is in custody after a suspected DUI crash Broadway.

The crash happened between 5th Avenue and 39th Street on Sunday night.

“Just shortly before midnight our department received a call of a vehicle collision with injuries,” said officer Basquez of the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers along with the Sacramento Fire Department responded. Police quickly determined the driver had lost control and crashed into several cars parked nearby. The fire department rushed the passenger to the hospital where she later died.

“Upon impact of losing control of the vehicle the passenger was ejected from that vehicle,” Basquez said.

Police say the driver, who is now in custody, was under the influence.

“This is just a great reminder to our community to remember to be vigilant and to call 911 whenever you see a possible suspected DUI driver. We all have to do our part in keeping our city and street safe,” Basquez said.

Basquez added that the crash is still being investigated and charges for the driver are still pending.