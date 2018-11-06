ANTIOCH (AP) – Police say a police officer shot in the head while responding to a dispute between neighbors in Antioch was treated at a hospital and released.

Antioch police say a 32-year-old man suspected of shooting the officer was arrested early Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff.

Antioch Police Sgt. William Dee says police were called Monday night about a dispute between neighbors on a block of single-family homes.

Dee says that when officers arrived to the scene, the man shot an officer and barricaded himself inside his house.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports members of the SWAT team and numerous police agencies surrounded the home and evacuated the neighborhood.

The suspect, who was not identified, surrendered to authorities without incident and was booked into jail.

