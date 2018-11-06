  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antioch

ANTIOCH (AP) – Police say a police officer shot in the head while responding to a dispute between neighbors in Antioch was treated at a hospital and released.

Antioch police say a 32-year-old man suspected of shooting the officer was arrested early Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff.

Antioch Police Sgt. William Dee says police were called Monday night about a dispute between neighbors on a block of single-family homes.

Dee says that when officers arrived to the scene, the man shot an officer and barricaded himself inside his house.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports members of the SWAT team and numerous police agencies surrounded the home and evacuated the neighborhood.

The suspect, who was not identified, surrendered to authorities without incident and was booked into jail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s