Campaign 2018See the complete 2018 California Midterm Election results.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dennis Hof
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Bunny Ranch founder Dennis Hof visits SiriusXM Studio on November 16, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deceased Nevada pimp is on course to win election to the Nevada Assembly.

As of 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, Clark County elections officials say Republican Dennis Hof has a 53 to 47 percent edge over Democrat Lesia Romanov.

RELATED: Infamous Nevada Pimp Dennis Hof Expected To Win Election Despite Death

Hof got on the ballot after a win in the primary where he ran a counter-establishment campaign. Politicians in the state were wary of supporting the former star of the HBO reality series “Cathouse,” a show that resolved around his Nevada brothel.

His candidacy came at a time when religious groups were able to place bans on brothels in two of the seven counties where they operate.

RELATED: Dennis Hof, Famous Pimp Running For Office, Found Dead In Nevada

Hof wouldn’t live to see the end of his campaign. Hof was found dead hours after his 72nd birthday party, which featured guests such as porn star Ron Jeremy and former Maricopa County sheriff and potential Republican Senate candidate Joe Arpaio. Arpaio lost the primary to Martha McSally in August.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s