SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deceased Nevada pimp is on course to win election to the Nevada Assembly.

As of 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, Clark County elections officials say Republican Dennis Hof has a 53 to 47 percent edge over Democrat Lesia Romanov.

Hof got on the ballot after a win in the primary where he ran a counter-establishment campaign. Politicians in the state were wary of supporting the former star of the HBO reality series “Cathouse,” a show that resolved around his Nevada brothel.

His candidacy came at a time when religious groups were able to place bans on brothels in two of the seven counties where they operate.

Hof wouldn’t live to see the end of his campaign. Hof was found dead hours after his 72nd birthday party, which featured guests such as porn star Ron Jeremy and former Maricopa County sheriff and potential Republican Senate candidate Joe Arpaio. Arpaio lost the primary to Martha McSally in August.