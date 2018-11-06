11:10 p.m. UPDATE: Davis Police say Dora Shigaki is still missing, and the search is continuing throughout the night.

—

7:55 p.m. UPDATE: Dora Shigaki was seen around 6:30 p.m. walking in the area of Monarch and Covell with her yellow sweater on, Davis Police said.

—-

6:15 p.m. UPDATE: Investigators say Dora Shigaki was last seen wearing a light-colored blouse, yellow cardigan sweater, light green slacks.

Investigators now say her 1999 Toyota Avalon is silver. The license plate is DP304RS.

Investigators say she suffers from dementia and may have gotten lost due to construction.

—

DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen voting on Tuesday.

Dora Shigaki, 87, was last seen at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Davis Fire Department station No. 33 on Mace Boulevard.

Police believe she is either on foot or driving a green 1999 Toyota Avalon.

Investigators say she has dementia.

Officers are asking anyone interested in joining the search to meet them at the Nugget at 409 Mace Boulevard.