SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 22: California Lt. Gov. and California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom looks on as he visits the Alice Griffith Apartments on August 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco mayor London Breed toured a low-income housing complex. Newsom leads Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox by an average of 23 percentage points in recent polls. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – CBS News is projecting that Gavin Newsom has defeated John Cox in California’s gubernatorial race.

Governor Jerry Brown, who couldn’t run again due to term limits. He’s stated his top priorities as California’s Governor will be: “economic development (creating jobs and reducing poverty), education (increasing affordable access to quality schools at all levels), protecting the environment, and justice – ensuring California continues to lead by example while actively resisting any attempt by the Trump administration to take us backwards.”

Newsom has served as California’s Lieutenant Governor since 2010. Before that he was San Francisco’s mayor from 2004 until 2010, on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 1998 until 2004, and on the San Francisco Parking and Traffic Commission from 1996-1998.

Newsom first made political headlines as San Francisco’s mayor in 2004 when he told the city/county clerk to start issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Weddings took place from February 11 and March 11 until the state Attorney General sued to end the practice.

Newsom and his wife, Jennifer, have four children. He has a Bachelor’s in Political Science from Santa Clara University, where he had a partial baseball scholarship.