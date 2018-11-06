SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Proposition 12 has passed, the Associated Press has predicted. As a result, there will be new minimum requirements on farmers to provide more space for egg-laying hens, breeding pigs, and calves raised for veal. California businesses will be banned from selling eggs or uncooked pork or veal that came from animals housed in ways that did not meet these requirements.

Prop 12 also bans the sales from other states not meeting California’s standards. The changes must happen by 2022.

California voters are right to think they already weighed in on how big cages should be for egg-laying hens.

In 2008, voters ushered in Proposition 2, which sought to free egg-laying hens from tiny cages. It didn’t outlaw cages but barred California farmers from keeping hens — as well as calves raised for veal and breeding pigs — in pens so small they virtually couldn’t move.

Since then, supermarket shelves have filled with cage-free egg varieties. Corporations like McDonald’s, Costco and Taco Bell have committed to using cage-free products.

But a decade later, voters revisited the issue with Proposition 12, the Farm Animal Confinement Initiative.

The Humane Society of the United States, the issue’s primary proponent, says the measure is needed to update California standards and to apply those standards to out-of-state farmers selling their products in California. The earlier initiative simply stated the three types of animals must be able to turn around freely, stand up and fully extend their limbs — but set no specifics.