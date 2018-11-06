Campaign 2018See the complete 2018 California Midterm Election results.
Filed Under:2018 Midterm Election, Proposition 4 (2018)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Proposition 4 has passed. It is a bond measure aimed at helping construct, expand and renovate hospitals that treat children.

The proposition was placed on the ballot by petition signatures and would create $1.5 billion in funds through bond sales.

Funds will go to three purposes:

  • 18 percent would go to grants available to five UC children’s hospitals, including UC Davis.
  • 72 percent would go to grants for other children’s’ hospitals.
  • 10 percent would go to hospitals that provide pediatric hospitals to children eligible for the California Children’s Services Program.

The $1.5 billion bond will be repaid at a rate of $80 million a year for 35 years.

