SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Proposition 4 has passed. It is a bond measure aimed at helping construct, expand and renovate hospitals that treat children.

The proposition was placed on the ballot by petition signatures and would create $1.5 billion in funds through bond sales.

Funds will go to three purposes:

18 percent would go to grants available to five UC children’s hospitals, including UC Davis.

72 percent would go to grants for other children’s’ hospitals.

10 percent would go to hospitals that provide pediatric hospitals to children eligible for the California Children’s Services Program.

The $1.5 billion bond will be repaid at a rate of $80 million a year for 35 years.