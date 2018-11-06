Campaign 2018See the complete 2018 California Midterm Election results.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dialysis Clinics, Proposition 8 (2018)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Proposition 8 has failed, the AP projects. It was a ballot measure restricting profits at dialysis clinics and became the most expensive California proposition this election cycle.

The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West poured roughly $20 million into Prop 8 on the November ballot. The measure caps profits for dialysis clinics, which provide vital treatment for people without functioning kidneys.

The largest for-profit dialysis providers — DaVita, Fresenius, and U.S. Renal Care — contributed more than $70 million to defeat the measure.

The union argued Proposition 8 will stop the dialysis companies from cutting corners and force them to invest more of their profits into patient care. Dialysis providers said the measure is actually a tactic to pressure the dialysis companies to let workers unionize and would force clinics to close.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s