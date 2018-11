SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The State Capitol’s official Christmas tree is arriving Tuesday morning.

@CALFIRESHU is proud to be transporting California’s 2018 Christmas Tree to the State Capital this morning with our CHP escort! @CHP_HQ @CalifDGS pic.twitter.com/D8jJd4wxMA — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) November 6, 2018

The 65-foot fir tree was cut down by Cal Fire from a forest near Redding and escorted by California Highway Patrol all the way down Interstate 5.

It will be lowered into place on the West Lawn before noon on Tuesday, but it’ll be at least a few days until it’s fully decorated.