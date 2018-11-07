Campaign 2018See the complete 2018 California Midterm Election results.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rep. Ami Bera will serve a fourth term in the US House of Representatives. The Democrat won his re-election bid Tuesday against Republican challenger Andrew Grant in California’s District 7.

The incumbent was first elected in 2012. In 2016 he beat Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones by only 2 points. His 2014 race against Doug Ose went to a recount and Rep. Bera was declared the winner with 50.4% of the vote.

Ami Bera earned his MD and BS from UC Irvine. Before being elected to Congress, he was the Associate Dean at the UC Irvine School of Medicine.

Before being elected in 2012, Bera lost a Congressional race to then-incumbent Dan Lungren.

District 7 covers parts of Sacramento County.

Ami Bera and his wife, Janine, who is also a doctor, have one child. He currently sits on the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

