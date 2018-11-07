WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13) — The White House has revoked the pass of a CNN reporter, claiming he “placed his hands on a woman” at a press conference with President Donald Trump on Monday.
CNN reporter Jim Acosta was denied entry to the White House grounds on Monday night after an exchange with the president on Monday.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the suspension came as a result of Acosta “placing his hands on a young woman.”
The video of the incident contradicts the White House statement.
After an exchange with the president over Trump’s rhetoric toward migrant caravans, a woman stands up and attempts to grab the microphone from Acosta twice.
Acosta responded by saying, “Pardon me, ma’am.”
The woman then looks to someone behind the president and ducks out of view until she is able to get the microphone from Acosta after a second question.