WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13) — The White House has revoked the pass of a CNN reporter, claiming he “placed his hands on a woman” at a press conference with President Donald Trump on Monday.

CNN reporter Jim Acosta was denied entry to the White House grounds on Monday night after an exchange with the president on Monday.

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the suspension came as a result of Acosta “placing his hands on a young woman.”

BREAKING: White House suspends media “hard pass” for CNNs @Acosta claiming he put hands on a young woman who was “trying to do her job as a White House intern.” Live video showed the woman trying to grab the microphone out of Acosta’s hand during today’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/Yc3hgJEBbg — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 8, 2018

The video of the incident contradicts the White House statement.

After an exchange with the president over Trump’s rhetoric toward migrant caravans, a woman stands up and attempts to grab the microphone from Acosta twice.

Acosta responded by saying, “Pardon me, ma’am.”

The woman then looks to someone behind the president and ducks out of view until she is able to get the microphone from Acosta after a second question.