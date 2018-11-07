Campaign 2018See the complete 2018 California Midterm Election results.
Filed Under:homeless, mental illness, Proposition 2 (2018)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Proposition 2 has passed, allowing California to use counties’ mental health funds to help pay for housing for those with mental illnesses who are homeless.

The proposition was placed on the ballot by the California Assembly under the bill Assembly Bill 1827 called the No Place Like Home Act of 2018.

Up to $140 million per year of county mental health funds can now be used to repay up to $2 billion in bonds funding housing for those with mental illness who are homeless.

