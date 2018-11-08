BUTTE COUNTY FIREParts of Butte County are under mandatory evacuation order due to fast-moving "Camp Fire".
OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The annual Macy’s Theatre of Lights will return to Old Sacramento the night before Thanksgiving.

The 10-year-old tradition takes place on K Street between Front and 2nd Streets, in front of the 60′ tall Christmas Tree. The free performance is a sound and light show featuring a reading of the poem “The Night Before Christmas”, choreography on nearby balconies and rooftops, and snow falling on the crowd below.

The Theatre of Lights debuts Wednesday, November 21 during the annual tree lighting ceremony. After that, the 20-minute show will run Thursdays-Sundays at 6 pm and 7:30 pm until Christmas. There are additional shows on Tuesday, December 18 and Wednesday, December 19, along with one performance at 6 pm on Christmas Eve. There are no shows scheduled on Thanksgiving Day, November 22.

