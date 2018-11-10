CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:Camp Fire, evacuations, Paradise

PARADISE (CBS13) — The last time the Messatzzia family saw their beloved dogs Brodie the Golden retriever and Gunnar the Boxer was minutes before the deadly Camp Fire came ripping through their town of Paradise. Monica’s packed truck wouldn’t start, so she was forced to make the heart-wrenching decision to leave without them.

The family spent the rest of the night worrying until they heard that the dogs were found. Brodie and Gunnar had traveled at least four miles from home through treacherous conditions, arriving back to their owners without a scratch on them.

RELATED: THE LATEST: At Least 23 People Have Died In Camp Fire, 110 People Still Missing

It’s unclear where the dogs had been or what they had been through, but the duo was found by firefighters wandering in and out of danger, firefighters brought them to a local shop owner to hold.

Several months ago the family’s aunt, Brodie’s owner, died and Brodie came to live with the Messatzzia family. While the family doesn’t know if they have a home to go back to, they have each other.

ALSO: Story of Survival: Family Reunites After Evacuations, Parents Camp Out At Lake De Sabla

“If we didn’t have them, we wouldn’t feel like the family we were before the fire started,” said Jazmin Messatzzia.

If home is where the heart is, this family is there.

