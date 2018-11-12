CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A building under construction in Midtown Sacramento may need to be inspected after a car crashed into it.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the corner of 16th and H streets.

Sacramento Fire says the car crashed through the fence around the site and damaged part of a beam involved in the building construction.

Rescue crews were called out to help secure the site as the car was removed.

No one was injured in this crash. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash.

