PARADISE (CBS13) — More sobering numbers from the Camp Fire. The death toll rising to 29, with 228 people still missing. Flyers of the missing are posted at local shelters around Butte County.

“This is my daughter Sarah Rathburn and her boyfriend Harold Dooty, they lived at the Villa Monterey in Paradise California “ said Pam Mosher while holding up a flyer.” The couple missing since fire tore through Paradise on Thursday. “It gets worse every day. You try to tell yourself it’s going to be ok but you don’t really feel that way. But you say it’s going to be and pray that it will be, and that’s what I’m doing” Mosher said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department has been inundated with so many reports, they had to set up special hotline numbers to take in all the calls. Sheriff Kory Honea read the numbers at a news briefing Sunday. “The numbers that they will call are (530) 538-6570, (530) 538-7544 and (530) 538-7671” he said. And after several successful reunions, Saturday, Paradise residents again packed the auditorium at Chico State Sunday, hoping for more good news.

Resident, Nate Hurst was there searching for missing friend, Danny Puccinelli, last seen in Old Magalia. “And I’ve posted on facebook, texted and phone calls asking him to call us back, but we would like to find him” The sheriffs department says they’re working as quickly as possible to try to locate the missing.