BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Helping animals big and small forced from their homes by the Camp Fire, the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is working hard to treat animals hurt in the blaze.

The school posted photos Monday showing the efforts from faculty veterinarians, residents, students, and vet tech staff, working together to treat the animals hurt in the fire.

The school noted that this work is being done at no cost to animal owners and is being funded by donations given to the Veterinary Catastrophic Need Fund.

If you would like to donate to this fund, you can make a gift on their website.