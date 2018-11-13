SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An estimated 10 million dogs and cats are stolen each year in the United States, according to the American Humane Association.

What can you do immediately to help find your pet?

Contact your local animal shelter or animal control agency

File a report with every shelter within 60 miles of your home

Visit nearby shelters daily

Give the shelter or animal control agency an accurate description

Provide a recent picture

No detail is too small

Call area veterinarians and veterinary hospitals

Describe your pet

Provide contact info

Search the neighborhood

Walk and drive your neighborhood streets several times a day

Ask neighbors of they’ve seen your pet

Hand out pictures and include your contact info

Ask family and friends to search and call your pet’s name

The best time to call for your pet is at night and dawn

Listen for your pet to bark, howl or meow

Post flyers at local businesses

Include pet picture and your contact info

Include pet’s name, breed, age, weight, color, special markings and gender

Leave out one identifying characteristic and ask the person contacting you to describe it

Post on NextDoor

Include pet picture and your contact info

Include where the pet was last seen

Include pet’s name, breed, age, weight, color, special markings and gender

Include all available neighboring towns and communities

Post on social media

Include pet picture and your contact info

Include where the pet was last seen

Include pet’s name, breed, age, weight, color, special markings and gender

Post in community groups

Be wary of pet-recovery scams

Ask anyone claiming to have found your pet to describe the pet thoroughly

Be wary of those asking for money in exchange for your pet

SOURCE: The Humane Society of the United States and petfinder.com