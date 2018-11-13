CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
PARADISE (CBS13/AP) – The latest updates on California’s deadliest wildfire in history, the Camp Fire:

7:14 a.m.

New numbers from Cal Fire show the Camp Fire has burned 125,000 acres and remains 30 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

The fire in Butte County is now the deadliest wildfire in state history, with 42 known deaths.

Authorities say they’re now sending in cadaver dogs to see if more remains can be found.

Hundreds of people are still missing.

With air quality staying at hazardous levels, schools in the Sacramento Valley are taking precaution to keep their students safe.

Sacramento State has closed both their main and downtown campuses due to the smoke.

At UC Davis, classes are cancelled at both the main campus and the university’s Sacramento campus.

Local districts, like Sacramento City, San Juan and Elk Grove unified are cancelling all outdoor activities, but remain open.

