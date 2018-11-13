WOODLAND (CBS13) – The man charged in the murder of two Woodland teens has been found guilty.

A Yolo County jury found David Froste guilty on three counts: first-degree murder of Elijah Moore, second-degree murder of Enrique Rios, and kidnapping.

The case goes back to the fall of 2016 when 16-year-old Rios and 17-year-old Moore were reported missing within weeks of each other. Detectives believe Rios and Moore were murdered after a drug deal had gone wrong.

Rios and Moore’s bodies still have not been found.

Froste is now facing a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.