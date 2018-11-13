BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Camp Fire has destroyed nearly 9,000 buildings and displaced 52,000 residents in Butte County. While many are waiting to find out the state of their homes, some people are taking advantage of the abandoned properties.

Butte County Sheriff Korey Hone said the sheriff’s office has received 208 calls of suspicious activity within evacuated areas since the Camp Fire began. Eighteen of those calls were determined to be looting.

So far, six people have been arrested for looting by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday:

Butte County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling in the evacuated area of Centerville Road in Butte Creek Canyon when a PG&E employee said he saw two males in the area possibly looting.

Deputies responded and found 41-year-old Jason Burns of Chico and 48-year-old Michael Salisbury of Reno running into a residence on Quail Run Drive.

Deputies said they found the two men hiding in a bedroom where they also located a .45 caliber handgun, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and loaded magazines for the firearm.

In the garage of the home, deputies also found an AR-15 rifle, several chainsaws, and other suspected stolen items.

Additionally, deputies found an ATV outside that was reported stolen.

It was determined that the residence was owned by a family member of Burns, but when the family member was contacted, they were unaware he had gained entry after evacuations.

Deputies found that the .45 caliber handgun was registered to a different home that was under evacuation in Paradise. That home was later found to be unsecured.

Both Burns and Salisbury were arrested and booked on multiple charges including: felon in possession of a firearm , possession of an assault weapon, possession of a machine gun (fully automatic weapon), possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a stolen vehicle, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and entering into an evacuated area.

Their bail is set at $89,000.

Tuesday:

At 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies found two males on the bike path on Skyway below Honey Run Road.

Teddy King, 27 of Paradise and John Brown, 38 of Oroville were found with a laptop that did not belong to them as well as a ski mask, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Butte County Jail.

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday deputies spotted a motorhome they knew was stolen out of an evacuated area of Magalia.

Deputies pulled over the motorhome and found 22-year-old Shayne Tinnel Jr. of Magalia and 42-year-old Tracy Sizer of Magalia.

Deputies found that the ignition was damaged and there was not a key in the ignition when they pulled over.

Both were both arrested and charged with vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and looting.