Filed Under:fresno, Oakdale, Police Shooting

FRESNO (AP) — Authorities say a retired California police captain was shot and killed by officers after he came at them with a 12-inch knife.

Officials say a woman called police Monday saying she feared a man with a history of mental health problems might try to kill himself at a home in Fresno.

The Fresno Bee reports when officers arrived they saw blood on the floor and were immediately confronted by a man wielding a blade. Chief Jerry Dyer says when a stun gun proved ineffective, police opened fire.

Sixty-three-year-old Marty West died at the scene.

West had a three-decade career with the Fresno Police Department and also served as police chief in Oakdale, California.

Dyer says before police arrived, West had cut himself on his neck. The chief says West had struggled with mental health issues.

