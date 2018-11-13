(CBS4/CNN) — “Toy Story” fans better buckle up because there’s a new toy in town. Pixar released the trailer for “Toy Story 4” on Monday and just when you thought you knew the whole gang — Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Slinky Dog, Hamm the Piggy Bank and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head — along comes someone new. It appears to be a very confused and scared spork named Forky.

But this is not just any spork. This utensil has pipe cleaners for arms and is voiced by Tony Hale.

“The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” director Josh Cooley told EW. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

We don’t know much about the latest installment of the popular franchise but the official synopsis states, “A road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

But you can expect it to be an emotional roller coaster.

“The emotional range of the movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting,” Tom Hanks said on BBC’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

The film opens in theaters June 21, 2019.

