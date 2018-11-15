BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The number of missing people from the Camp Fire has grown significantly in the last day.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the total number of missing people is now 631, up 500 since Wednesday. Honea said the dramatic increase is due to the diligent work of officials taking the calls from concerned loved ones.

Because the effects of this fire are so vast, the sheriff’s office was overwhelmed with calls in the last week. Officials set up three phone lines for loved ones to call and said they had to adjust to a new system of organizing the calls.

READ: THE LATEST: Seven More Fatalities Raises Death Toll To 63

Due to the administrative complications, it took longer for the official list of missing persons to be assembled.

The list of missing persons can be found here. The list is expected to be updated as more people are reported missing or found safe. Updated lists can be found on the sheriff’s website.

Sheriff Honea said the list may contain people who do not know they are considered lost. He encouraged everyone to review the list and call the sheriff’s department at 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544, 530-538-7671, if you see anyone who is no longer missing so their name can be removed.

A total of 227 people have been found since previously being reported missing, Honea said. Deputies are going around to shelters in an effort to identify people on the list and remove them from the list.