BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after an officer-involved shooter incident that happened in a Camp Fire evacuation zone late Thursday morning.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just after 11 a.m., but the exact location where it happened and what led up to the shooting has not been disclosed.

Police activity in #campfire evacuation zone. Road locked down -no Emergency personnel or utility crews being let in at Pentz Rd and Highway 70. @cbs13sacramento — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) November 15, 2018

Deputies say rumors that the incident happened at an evacuation center are false.

No other information about the incident – including if anyone was injured – has been released at this point in the investigation.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.