SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Retired grandparents Dale and Trudy Kayser were surprised when their Amazon membership was taxed $8.17 at renewal time. They wondered if it was a mistake.

“[I] don’t care for it. I don’t like to pay taxes,” said Trudy.

It got the couple wondering if memberships are taxed. They didn’t think Costco taxed their membership.

California has quite the complicated sales tax code, giving Tax Attorney Betty Williams plenty of work.

“There are a lot of rules to pay attention to,” she said.

For example, pet food is taxed, but she says if the food is for livestock like a horse or cow, there is no sales tax. Almost all stores charge sales tax on household goods and clothing, but if you pick up those items up at a charitable thrift shop, there is no sales tax. Drinks like iced tea, Gatorade, or juice aren’t taxed, but if it’s carbonated, you’re taxed.

What is Taxed and What Isn’t?

Dining In?

Taxed

Cold Food To-Go?

Not taxed

Pet Food?

Taxed

Food for Livestock?

Not Taxed

Iced Tea, Gatorade or Juice?

Not Taxed

Not taxed

Ice Cream To-Go with Hot Fudge?

Costco Gold Membership: $60?

Not Taxed

Costco Executive Membership: $120?

Taxed

Gym, Country Club Membership?

Not Taxed

Over-the-Counter Medicine?

Taxed

Prescriptions?

Not Taxed

Booze to Drink?

Taxed

Cooking Wine?

Not Taxed

CA Redemption Value?

Taxed

Store Bag Fees?

Not Taxed

If you dine in at a restaurant, you’re taxed but if you take it to-go, there’s no tax unless the food is hot. Taking food to-go can get tricky and you have to pay attention to the temperature of your meal.

Williams says, “Cold sandwich, you’re taking it to go, so it looks not taxable, but you ask them to throw hot gravy on top, it just became taxable.”

What about memberships. Taxable or not?

Williams explains if it’s a gym membership, you’re not subject to sales tax, but memberships like Amazon and Costco fall under tangible goods and discounted sales. Williams says if annual store membership are $60 or less, they’re not taxable. Costco’s basic membership is precisely $60 and is not taxed, but Amazon Prime is now $119 a year, therefore, it’s taxed.

Dale says, “I’m OK paying the sales tax if it’s a legal fee in the state.”

But Trudy has a different take: “I don’t care for it,” she said.

If you don’t want to pay sales tax, move to Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, or Oregon where there is zero sales tax.

